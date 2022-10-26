New Hampshire's emergency rental assistance program is no longer accepting new applications. State officials announced the move last week, citing a lack of additional federal funding for the program.

The impact on residents — particularly those who have had their rents raised while the program has been in place, or those who don’t have any housing and have been staying in hotels — could be significant, advocates say. But as energy costs become a greater burden for Granite Staters, the end of the program would also mean the loss of one source of utility assistance.

