A new law signed by Governor Sununu has changed the allowable quantity of lead in water at schools and licensed childcare facilities. The minimum standard changed from 15 parts per billion to 5 parts per billion to prevent any level of poisoning.

Lead can be highly toxic; it can cause damage to the brain and nervous system. Usually, in the state, children ingest this metal from chipping paint in old houses, but New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services officials say water can be another unsafe way to consume it.

