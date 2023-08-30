Some $11 million is being distributed to 24 New Hampshire municipalities and organizations as part of the Northern Border Regional Commission’s efforts to expand housing and green energy as well as increase recreational opportunities in the region.

All told, the commission, a federal-state economic development partnership, distributed a total of $43.6 million in New Hampshire, northern Maine, Vermont and New York.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.