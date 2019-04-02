LACONIA — City officials are planning to simplify zoning rules and give themselves greater latitude to deviate from those rules for innovative projects that could boost the local economy.
Proposals that will eventually come before the City Council include one that would set up an urban commercial zone taking in the downtown area and running north to include commercial areas of Lakeport.
This would roll several districts into one, creating a level playing field for all businesses in the zone regarding issues such as setbacks, densities and allowed uses.
The proposals also embrace the concept of “performance zoning,” which would allow local boards to waive rules in order to pave the way for a project deemed helpful for the city.
Planning Director Dean Trefethen said an example might be to allow a developer to exceed density requirements for a downtown project providing needed apartment units.
“There is certainly demand for mid-sized apartments,” he said. “We’re caught in that issue where the housing stock is either very good, or very bad. There’s not a lot in between. Employees need a place to live.”
More housing downtown could also attract millennials, boost local businesses and attract new ones, Trefethen said.
“The demographic hope is trying to attract and retain the 35-and-under age group, who are starting out and hopefully getting gainful employment and eventually buying a house and raising a family,” he said.
“So-called millennials are very open to living in downtown areas. They like the walkability and closeness.”
Performance zoning could also be applied to areas near the former State School property. A state panel has been charged with coming up with proposals for developing state-owned land near Meredith Center Road and North Main Street.
Development could be spurred if zoning officials are given adequate flexibility.
“This could cause a future developer to dream a little bigger and be a little more adventurous,” Trefethen said.
There could also be opportunities to share costs or otherwise find ways to foster construction of infrastructure needed to serve new developments.
Union Avenue is another area that could be attractive to developers.
“We’re a little short on commercial property in the city,” Trefethen said.
“Union Avenue is almost all zoned commercial and yet you’ll see a number of two-, three-, or four-unit apartment buildings, a lot of multi-family housing, some not in great shape. That’s the kind of thing where we’ll be open for a little more creative of a use.”
Mayor Ed Engler said the proposed changes could ultimately spur development, but it won’t be overnight.
“It’s not a magic pill,” he said. “We don’t have people lining up to do projects. The city will have to be proactive about soliciting ideas.
“This is a way to encourage innovative projects that improve the city.”
He also said the city has surplus property, including a lakefront parcel near Messer Street and the WOW Trail that can serve as a kind of a test case.
“We could offer it for sale on a performance zoning basis and solicit developer plans,” Engler said.
There is a precedent for the City Council selling surplus property for a project it liked.
A no-longer-used 1950s fire station in Lakeport was sold to Lakeport Landing Marina, which is close to finishing a project to turn the property into a boat showroom.
A section of the building, including where fire engines once entered, has been preserved.
“With the Lakeport property, we said, ‘Show us what you will do and if we like it, we’ll sell it,’” Engler said.
