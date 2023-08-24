16 Bay St.

This home at 16 Bay St. in Laconia has been vacant since a fire more than a year ago. Lakes Region Community Developers is proposing to construct a building for 12 single-occupancy efficiency apartments, designed for people who are either experiencing or are at risk of homelessness. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — A project to provide housing for 12 people either experiencing or at risk of homelessness was dealt a blow on Monday night, when the Zoning Board of Adjustment denied a request by Lakes Region Community Developers for a parking variance.

The project, at 17-19 Bay St., would replace a burned-down home with a two-story structure with a dozen single-occupancy, efficiency apartments. LRCD, which specializes in providing housing where it’s needed most, intends to use the apartments to house people who make less than $20,000 per year. The project would also include a partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, which would provide case management to the residents as needed.

