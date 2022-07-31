GILFORD — The Belknap County Delegation will hold an emergency meeting to remove Gunstock Area Commissioner David Strang, appoint a temporary commissioner to maintain a quorum of GAC membership, and accept the resignations of former Commissioners Peter Ness and Gary Kiedaisch. The meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Gunstock Main Lodge at 7 p.m.
The meeting was called by a majority of the county delegation, not by its Chair Rep. Mike Sylvia, and informally announced by Rep. Harry Bean, who represents Gilford, during Sunday’s emergency GAC meeting.
“We have the votes to call for an emergency meeting of the county delegation to remedy this situation and reopen the mountain immediately,” Bean said.
Bean said a majority of the delegation was resolved to call the meeting and, if he had not resigned, to remove Strang from the GAC.
Bean was accompanied in his announcement by Rep. Gregg Hough, who had previously rescinded his support for a delegation meeting set for Aug. 4. Hough said that “this has been a very difficult time for all of us; everyone here wants the same thing, they want that [the mountain] open.”
The county delegation may call a meeting either at the will of the chair or the will of a majority of its members. The delegation is responsible for appointment and removal of Gunstock Area Commissioners.
Bean also described his personal friendship with Strang, and stated that, though it gave him “deep regret,” he was calling on Strang to resign.
“We are tasked with what is right for the people of Belknap County and getting Gunstock reopened quickly,” Bean said.
At its Sunday meeting, the GAC, with Strang in dissent, voted to accept signed statements by the Gunstock senior management that they would immediately return to their positions upon the removal or resignation of Strang.
A previously scheduled meeting of the delegation, organized by Rep. Tim Lang, was canceled after three representatives rescinded their support, citing differences in the agenda they had agreed to which was presented to the county administrator.
In an interview, Bean said that he is “counting heads,” and, though he would not provide the names of the representatives who joined him in calling for this meeting, said was confident that his coalition was secure.
“My verbiage is not going to change,” Bean said. “To do what needs to be done, I’ve got the majority of the delegation on board.” When asked if this meant removal, Bean said, “If that’s what’s necessary, that’s what’s going to happen.”
Ness resigned during a non-public session on Friday, July 29. Kiedaisch resigned at the July 20 GAC meeting in solidarity with senior management. Last week, he offered to rescind his resignation, citing no formal acceptance or confirmation of that resignation from the delegation. He has since stated that if it is the will of the delegates to refuse his offer, he would not object.
Strang could not be reached for comment.
