Rep. Mike Bordes, Belknap County Commissioners Hunter Taylor and Peter Spanos, and Kurt Webber, candidate for representative in District 6, stand to the right of the head table during the Gunstock Area Commission meeting Sunday. Commissioners Doug Lambert, left, and Jade Wood are seated at the table. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — The Belknap County Delegation will hold an emergency meeting to remove Gunstock Area Commissioner David Strang, appoint a temporary commissioner to maintain a quorum of GAC membership, and accept the resignations of former Commissioners Peter Ness and Gary Kiedaisch. The meeting will take place on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Gunstock Main Lodge at 7 p.m.

The meeting was called by a majority of the county delegation, not by its Chair Rep. Mike Sylvia, and informally announced by Rep. Harry Bean, who represents Gilford, during Sunday’s emergency GAC meeting. 

