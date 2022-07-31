GILFORD — Acting Chair David Strang stated that he would “be happy to tender his resignation,” under the condition that the county delegation first appoint an additional member of the Gunstock Area Commission, allowing the body to maintain a quorum of three members, during Sunday’s emergency meeting of the commission at Gunstock Mountain Resort. 

This is a departure for Strang, who just a day prior released a statement saying he would not resign because of quorum concerns. Strang — who attended the meeting via Zoom from an undisclosed location — argued that the GAC is dissolved without a quorum.

