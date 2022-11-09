Blueberry Place

This rendering shows the cluster of 12 affordable apartments that will be constructed on Blueberry Lane in Laconia. The project is one of two in the city which received grants totaling $4.3 million to add more affordable housing. (Courtesy graphic/Laconia Housing Authority)

LACONIA — Two multifamily housing projects in the city have been selected to receive a total of $4.3 million in grants awarded through an initiative designed to create much-needed affordable housing.

A proposed 90-unit apartment complex on Province Street will receive $3 million, and a 12-unit project on Blueberry Lane will receive $1.3 million through the InvestNH Initiative.

