LACONIA — Educators, local business, emergency responders and others banded together to replace Gavin and Gage Fernandes’s bicycles after the two boys were struck by a vehicle while riding to school last Monday.
The twin nine-year-olds were presented their new bikes yesterday at Woodland Heights Elementary by their teachers, principal, Chief of Police Matt Canfield, Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, and Steve Tucker, Laconia school district superintendent.
“The Woodland Heights staff, police, fire and the school district made this happen,” Tucker said. “It was a collaborative effort.”
Gavin and Gage were struck while riding their bikes on Highland Street past the employee entrance to Concord Hospital-Laconial. The twins suffered minor injuries, but their bicycles were no longer in ridable shape.
“That was a scary time for the parents and for them,” Tucker said. “We said ‘how can we replace their bikes?’ It's the least we can do.'”
“They called me to let me know a bunch of people had made donations,” said Christopher Fernandes, the father of the two boys. “I’m extremely grateful.”
“Steve came over, met me at the shop, explained it to me, asked me what I could do,” said Patrick Bolduc of Piche’s Sport and Ski. “I took a discount off the bicycles.”
The entourage of well-wishers arrived at Woodland Heights Elementary at around 1 p.m. to present the two new bikes, one gray and one red, to the brothers.
“There were a lot of people that were really concerned about you, including your teachers and the administration, so we tried to see if the bikes could get fixed,” Tucker explained to the two boys, stating that after realizing the bikes were beyond repair, they picked up a new pair from Piche’s.
“I can’t thank you enough,” said Fernandes as he stood outside the school, “Seriously.”
“We’re just glad they’re okay,” responded Beattie. “A little bumps and bruises, but we’re glad everything turned out okay.”
“We’re happy the boys are safe and they can continue riding to school,” said Woodland Heights Elementary Principal Dale Chenette.
