CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced 104 new positive tests for COVID-19, one in Belknap County, and three new deaths.
That brings total cases to 2,843 and deaths to 114.
The three new people who died were all over 60 years old. One was a Hillsborough County woman. The other two were men, one from Rockingham County, and the other from Strafford County.
New cases were also reported in the counties of Rockingham (30), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (24), Merrimack (7), Strafford (3), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1), and in the cities of Manchester (28) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 308 (11%) of 2,843 cases.
Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the state and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
