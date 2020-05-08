CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday 104 new positive tests results for COVID-19 and seven new deaths.
This brings the total number of cases to 2,947 and deaths to 121.
None of the new cases were from Belknap County.
The new cases were from the counties of Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (19), Rockingham (16), Merrimack (7), Strafford (3), Cheshire (2), Carroll (1), and Grafton (1), and in the cities of Manchester (29) and Nashua (19). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 309 (10%) of 2,947 cases.
Eight of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS identified the new deaths as:
· One female and two male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
· One male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
· One female and two male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older.
