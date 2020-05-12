CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced 81 new positive test results for COVID-19, and 9 additional deaths, bringing the statewide case count to 3,239 cases. There have been 142 deaths statewide.
One of the new cases was in Belknap County. The others were in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (28), Rockingham (14), Merrimack (9), Cheshire (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (9).
