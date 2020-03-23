CONCORD — The state on Monday announced 23 new positive test results for COVID-19, including three new cases from Belknap County.
This brings the total number of cases in the state to 101.
The state Health and Human Services Department said the new cases are 12 men and 11 women. These people are from the counties of Rockingham (10), Grafton (5), Belknap (3), Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Carroll (1), and Strafford (1), and the city of Manchester (1).
Four of the cases have no identified risk factors. The remaining new cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
Nine new cases are isolating at home. Five of the new cases are currently hospitalized; thus far, 11 patients out of the 101 positive cases (11%) have been hospitalized.
Since first testing for COVID-19 on March 2, the State Public Health Laboratories (PHL) has conducted more than 2,400 COVID-19 tests.
