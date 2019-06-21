CONCORD — Three Belmont police officers were involved in the fatal shooting of a Northfield man on June 15, state officials said on Friday.
Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner said in a statement that the officers who discharged their firearms during the incident on South Road that night were Sgt. Evan Boulanger and officers Christopher Kloetz and Patrick Riley.
Boulanger, who has been in law enforcement for 12 years, had been involved in a previous shooting, in September 2017, during a standoff with Joseph Mazzitelli of Belmont. That incident, outside the Circle K gas and convenience store on Route 106, occurred when Boulanger attempted to arrest Mazzitelli on a warrant for harassment.
That investigation determined that Boulanger had fired two non-fatal shots at Mazzitelli, who was holding a gun to his head. While Boulanger's two shots hit Mazzitelli in the chest, the autopsy showed that Mazzitelli died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Attorney General's Office concluded that Belanger had been justified in using deadly force against Mazzitelli.
Kloetz also has 12 years' experience in law enforcement, while Riley has been a police officer for about seven years, according to officials.
Friday's announcement provided no further information about the June shooting. "The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation," according to the statement. "A report regarding whether the use of force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed."
What is known is that Belmont officers stopped Michael Sheehan II, 45, of Northfield about 11:40 p.m. on June 15, following a bulletin describing a vehicle driven by someone involved in a domestic dispute in Northfield earlier that day.
An autopsy the following day showed that Sheehan died from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, resulting in a ruling that his death had been a homicide. As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.
