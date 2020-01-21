LACONIA — About 23,300 Eversource customers lost electrical service for 40 seconds starting at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, company spokesman William Hinkle said.
The outage originated at the Laconia power substation and was “caused by equipment error during switching of the line for planned service,” Hinkle said.
Traffic lights went into a blinking power outage mode before quickly returning to service, with the exception of the lights at Union Avenue and Messer Street, said Public Works Director Wes Anderson.
He said Tuesday morning that workers were trying to restore these lights to normal operation.
