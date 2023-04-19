On this episode of The Granite Beat, hosts Adam Drapcho and Julie Hirshan Hart speak with Granite State News Collaborative Executive Director Melanie Plenda. Melanie worked as a staff reporter and freelancer for newspapers in Michigan, New York, New Hampshire and Alaska before taking over at GSNC in 2018 to lead one of the most important recent developments in local journalism.

This transcript has been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.