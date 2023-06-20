On this week’s episode of The Granite Beat, we welcome Ann Hermes, who worked for the Christian Science Monitor for 12 years before becoming an independent photographer. Ann produces images that look like postcards from a rapidly changing world, providing images from the Arab Spring, New York City "dining sheds," and one of the few remaining drive-in theaters. Most recently, she has been working on a meta-project to chronicle local newsrooms — those that remain at least — around the United States.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

