On this episode of The Granite Beat, hosts Adam Drapcho and Julie Hirshan Hart speak with their first guest who doesn’t work in New Hampshire. Felice Belman, currently deputy Metro editor for The New York Times, has deep roots in the Granite State with previous experience at the Concord Monitor. Belman discusses the differences between legacy newspapers and newer startups, the unique responsibility and resources of a publication like The Times, and the subjective decision-making process for determining which stories to cover.

This transcript has been edited lightly for length and clarity.

