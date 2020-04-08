LACONIA — At age 89, Taylor Community resident Bob Smith remembers when food and gas were rationed during World War II.
He also recalls collecting pots and pans to be melted down to help in the war effort.
He remembers his cousin, who was his best friend, dying in that war.
Compared to all that, restrictions at the retirement community associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been more of a minor inconvenience than a problem for him.
Visitors are prohibited. Group events have been cancelled. The dining room is closed. Food from the kitchen is delivered to residents. People who leave the community have to quarantine themselves for 14 days when they return.
“I don't think we've been able to measure the reaction of the community, but we'll find out," Smith said.
“Not having visitors was not too painful, but I’m not sure how everybody will accept not being able to leave the campus. If you're in jail, you might get stir crazy. Everybody is putting up with it well right now.”
His daughter was planning to visit from North Carolina, but had to call off the trip.
Wednesday marked the start of the quarantine requirement for those leaving the community.
On Tuesday, Smith and his wife went out for a ride in their Chevy Equinox.
The staff at the Taylor Community has been picking up groceries and prescriptions for those who live there, but Smith wanted to get some special dog food in Meredith for the couple’s two dogs, a Pekingese and a Bichon Frise.
It was nice to get out, but he understands the need for the restrictions going forward.
“We’re about as shut down now as we can get, but we have a population that's pretty vulnerable and people who live here are pretty serious,” he said.
“If they bring that virus on board it could kill a lot of people. There’s a good sense of responsibility people here have not only for themselves but for their community.”
COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths have been reported in assisted living facilities elsewhere, and that's what everyone wants to avoid here.
Barbara Lauterwasser, 93, another Taylor resident, said she appreciates all that the staff members are doing for the residents.
Her husband, Herb, died late last year.
“We were married for 72 years and now I’m by myself for the first time, so it is lonely, but you can get out and walk, and call your neighbors or talk across the street.
“The weather is turning nice. Yesterday afternoon, I could sit out and read in the sunshine. You just can’t go anywhere.”
She also misses her children in Boston, who ordinarily would be able to come in and visit on occasion.
On Easter Sunday, the staff will deliver to residents a special meal and she is looking forward to that.
Meanwhile, staff members are making every effort to keep the virus out of the community.
David Pearlman, chairman of the Taylor Board of Trustees, said there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Staff members are checked for fever when they report to work as part of a screening for the disease.
Steps have also been taken to ward off feelings of isolation.
"As is the case across the region, there is an overall feeling of restlessness among our Independent Residents," Pearlman said. "We have added staff to interact with folks across the community.
"There are additional laptops in licensed buildings to allow more video calls with family to ease the stress and loneliness of the situation.
"We are also putting out a daily newspaper and 10-minute video for everyone updating the latest developments while also bringing some needed humor & community feeling to Taylor residents. The video arrives each day on Channel 98 on campus and is also available on our Facebook page."
