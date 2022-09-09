LACONIA — Judge Elizabeth M. Leonard granted Dr. David Strang's motion to amend his complaint for an injunction against the Aug. 31 meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission in a ruling Wednesday. In her written order, she also canceled a hearing scheduled for Friday on the matter.
Strang's amended complaint names the Gunstock Area Commission, of which he is a former member, in addition to Doug Lambert, as defendants in the injunction. The complaint originally called for an injunction against an Aug. 15 meeting of the commission, and was filed mere hours before the meeting. The amended complaint was filed Aug. 29, two days ahead of the commission's next meeting on Aug. 31.
Strang contends he is still a member of the Gunstock Area Commission and its de facto chair since Peter Ness' resignation from the board that provides oversight to Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Strang had said, during a July Gunstock Area Commission meeting, that he would resign from the commission if a voting quorum could still be maintained so that the commission could continue to carry out their business. Gunstock's management team had resigned en masse earlier that month, saying they would return on the condition that Ness and Strang were no longer members of the commission.
A quorum of 10 members of the Belknap County Delegation, made up of the county's representatives in the New Hampshire House, called an emergency meeting Aug. 1 to appoint a new member to the Gunstock Area Commission, and accept Strang's verbal, conditional resignation. After appointing Denise Conroy to the commission, the quorum voted to accept Strang's resignation. Former delegation chair Rep. Mike Sylvia (R-Belmont) has challenged the legality of that meeting, claiming the chair is the only member with the power to call an emergency meeting of the body. County attorney Andrew Livernois wrote a letter of support for the business of the meeting. A hearing on Sylvia's challenge is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Judge Leonard's response states the hearing should be rescheduled to accommodate the additionally named defendants in the matter. That date has not yet been set.
