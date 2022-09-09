LACONIA — Judge Elizabeth M. Leonard granted Dr. David Strang's motion to amend his complaint for an injunction against the Aug. 31 meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission in a ruling Wednesday. In her written order, she also canceled a hearing scheduled for Friday on the matter.

Strang's amended complaint names the Gunstock Area Commission, of which he is a former member, in addition to Doug Lambert, as defendants in the injunction. The complaint originally called for an injunction against an Aug. 15 meeting of the commission, and was filed mere hours before the meeting. The amended complaint was filed Aug. 29, two days ahead of the commission's next meeting on Aug. 31.

