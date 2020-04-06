CONCORD — The state Health and Human Services Department on Monday reported 46 new positive tests for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, one in Belknap County, bringing the statewide total to 715.
Nine people have died of the disease statewide.
Other counties for the new cases are Rockingham (15), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (6), Strafford (2) and Cheshire (2). The city of Manchester had 11 new cases and Nashua had four.
The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Nine new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported. So far, 103 (14%) of the 715 positive cases have been hospitalized. Eighteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors
An increasing number of people are contracting the disease in their community with no specific point of origin discovered. Other cases have either had risk factors associated with travel or close contact with a person with a COVID-19.
