CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday 48 new positive test results for COVID-19, including one in Belknap County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 415.
Four people have died. The latest death was a Sullivan County woman who was more than 60 years old and had underlying medical conditions.
A total of 13 cases have now been reported in Belknap County.
Other counties with new cases were Rockingham (17), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Cheshire (3), Carroll (2), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), and Merrimack (1). Nashua had nine new cases and Manchester had six.
Eight of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness. So far, 58 (14%) of the 415 positive cases have been hospitalized.
