LACONIA — The New England Patriots’ Patrick C. Chung, who was facing felony drug charges after police found cocaine at his Meredith home on June 25, will face no jail time following a “conditional nolle prosequi” of the charges.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois issued a statement on Monday, announcing the agreement to conditionally dismiss the charges, “with the explicit understanding that Mr. Chung will abide by the following conditions,” which include remaining on good behavior for two years; that he not commit any felony or misdemeanor crimes, or major motor vehicle offenses; and that he submit to periodic drug testing. Chung agreed to provide the state with copies of the results, and to sign a waiver allowing the state to communicate directly with the laboratory to verify those results.
Chung also will perform 40 hours of community service “connected to drug abuse prevention and education” within 18 months, with at least half of that service being performed in New Hampshire.
Chung agreed that, if he should fail to comply with any of the requirements, the state could reinstate the charges.
Livernoise said, “There are several factors which led the state to agree to this resolution. First, Mr. Chung has no prior criminal record nor any prior involvement with the criminal justice system. Second, Mr. Chung was fully cooperative with the Meredith Police Department on the evening of the incident involved. Third, the amount of the drugs which were allegedly in Mr. Chung’s possession and/or control was small. Fourth, Mr. Chung has provided proof to the state that he has voluntarily undergone a full substance abuse evaluation, and that said evaluation indicated that Mr. Chung does not need any substance abuse treatment.”
The case arose when police responded to an alarm at Chung’s home and, during their check of the premises, discovered a quantity of cocaine.
If convicted, Chung could have faced a prison term of 3.5 to 7 years.
The Jamaican-born Chung first played for the Patriots from 2009 to 2012, and then returned to the team in 2014 after playing one year with the Philadelphia Eagles.
