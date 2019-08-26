LACONIA — New England Patriots safety Patrick C. Chung waived a court appearance and has pleaded not guilty to a felony cocaine possession charge, according to court records.
In a document signed by Chung and his lawyers on Thursday and entered into his court file Monday, the key member of the Patriots’ defense waived a probable cause hearing that had been scheduled to take place Wednesday in Belknap Superior Court. The next scheduled court session in his case is a dispositional conference set for Nov. 8.
A Belknap County grand jury indicted Chung, 32, on Aug. 8.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement released last week through the Meredith Police Department, that Meredith police “were called to Chung’s home June 25 ‘on a call for service’ and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge.”
Boston radio host Jim Murray, citing a source, said last week the police went to Chung’s lakeside home when a burglar alarm activated.
A call to an attorney representing Chung was not returned.
Chung is being represented by Amy D. McNamee, an attorney with an office in Medford, Massachnusetts. Attorney Corey F. MacDonald of Portsmouth is acting as Chung’s attorney of record because McNamee is not licensed to practice law in New Hampshire. MacNamee, however, has petitioned the court to formally represent Chung in any court proceedings, with MacDonald acting as local counsel.
On Monday, Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III granted a motion that Chung’s address and phone number be redacted from any public court documents.
The lawyers argued the step was necessary to safeguard Chung’s safety. The Belknap County Attorney’s Office agreed with the request.
“The defendant is a full-time professional athlete with national recognition. He is well known and has a following across the United States,” the motion reads. “The defendant’s safety, and safety of his family outweigh the public’s right to have access to his address and phone number. There has been significant and intrusive media attention to include his home in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.”
Chung is free on personal recognizance bail. In waiving arraignment, he agreed to waive extradition, not possess any firearms, and not consume “excessive alcohol.”
The Patriots’ only statement about Chung’s legal situation so far has been that the team will not be commenting while his “judicial proceedings take place."
If convicted, Chung could face up to seven years in prison. In addition the NFL could suspend him and the Patriots could release him.
