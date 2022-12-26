At an open house Dec. 22, the Tilton Selectboard hosted a cookie contest, where each selectboard member brought a cookie and guest judges, radio personality Fred Caruso, Tilton Police Chief Abraham Gilman and Daily Sun reporter Catherine McLaughlin, selected a winner. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
TILTON — At its first annual year-end open house, the Tilton Selectboard hosted a Christmas cookie contest, announced winners for its Spot the Grinch contest and mingled with members of the community in its chambers last Thursday evening.
Guest judges Fred Caruso of Mix 94.1, Tilton Police Chief Abraham Gilman and Daily Sun journalist Catherine McLaughlin tasted cookies from each member of the selectboard and selected a winner based on taste and appearance. Patricia Consentino's lemon snowball cookies came out on top.
Winners of the Spot the Grinch contest, where those who saw the green, Santa-clad figure about town could enter to win prizes, also were announced before selectboard members chatted with guests over eggnog.
The event culminated an effort by the town to strengthen its bonds with residents throughout the holiday season. Next year, Town Administrator Jeanie Forrester said, Tilton aims to break a Grinchy decoration Guinness World Record.
