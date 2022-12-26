TILTON — At its first annual year-end open house, the Tilton Selectboard hosted a Christmas cookie contest, announced winners for its Spot the Grinch contest and mingled with members of the community in its chambers last Thursday evening. 

Guest judges Fred Caruso of Mix 94.1, Tilton Police Chief Abraham Gilman and Daily Sun journalist Catherine McLaughlin tasted cookies from each member of the selectboard and selected a winner based on taste and appearance. Patricia Consentino's lemon snowball cookies came out on top. 

