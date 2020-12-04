GILFORD — A major snow storm on its way to New Hampshire should help Gunstock Mountain Resort with its plans to open for skiing on Dec. 11.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Saturday, with the expectation for significant accumulations of snow. Cold weather forecast for next week should also permit extensive snowmaking.
Resort officials had earlier hoped to be open for this weekend. Loon and Waterville Valley opened Friday.
Resorts are encouraging guests to use their cars as base camps this year, wear face masks, maintain social distance and purchase lift tickets in advance.
State rules require masks to be worn when in line, on ski lifts and when close to others.
Lift lines may be longer and slower under social distancing requirements and state guidelines that discourage loading strangers on the same chair.
At Gunstock, public spaces have capacity limits to allow for physical distancing, traffic control, and minimal exposure.
Indoor traffic patterns have been modified to manage guest flow.
A new lodge reservation system will help manage indoor capacity and help skiers and riders plan for their visit. Reservations will be required to enter the Stockade Lodge and the Main Lodge, including Cobble Mountain Food Court, the Powder Keg Pub, and the Pistol Pub.
Storage for personal items will not be available this season. Basket check, ski check and lockers will be closed to the public. Gunstock recommends guests boot up in their vehicles, and leave all personal items there. Brown bags, coolers, and food storage containers are not allowed in lodges. Guests who bring their lunch can eat at an outdoor dining area.
