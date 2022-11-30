Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright is warning the public that messages sent through anything other than his official email account are not from him, including a message received by New Beginnings – Without Violence & Abuse, a domestic violence shelter, through their website.

“This morning at 8:45, I received an email from New Beginnings. It was the executive director in regard to the form submission at the New Beginnings website, and she wanted to discuss services and ways we can collaborate better,” Wright said. 

