LACONIA — Sen. Maggie Hassan joined Mayor Andrew Hosmer for a downtown walk to celebrate the start of Laconia Motorcycle Week on Saturday.
“This cherished New Hampshire tradition not only brings the community together, but it also helps strengthen the local economy,” said Sen. Hassan. “It was great to have the opportunity to speak with small businesses during this busy time about the priorities that matter to them and my work to help strengthen New Hampshire's workforce and grow our economy.”
“As a state senator and mayor, I have worked hand-in-hand with Sen. Hassan and seen up close her deep commitment to delivering for New Hampshire families,” said Mayor Hosmer.
Sen. Hassan has been a champion for Laconia and the Lakes Region. A few weeks ago, Sen. Hassan was in Manchester for the announcement of a federal grant that was awarded to the New Hampshire Department of Justice to expand an innovative and effective prevention and treatment program for substance use disorder that was started by the Laconia Police Officer Eric Adams. In 2020, Sen. Hassan hosted Officer Adams as her guest of honor for the State of the Union to highlight his innovative approach to the substance misuse crisis, which prioritizes meeting people where they are to help them get the treatment and support that they need. Additionally, the Laconia airport received federal funding to help with their expansion as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law that Sen. Hassan helped negotiate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.