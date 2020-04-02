LACONIA — The Laconia School District is estimating it will get about $1 million from the COVID-19 stimulus package, a School Board committee was told Thursday.
Assistant Superintendent Amy Hinds told the board’s Budget and Personnel Committee that the district would receive an amount equal to 85 percent of the federal funds it receives under the Title 1 program.
Superintendent Steve Tucker said the district receives about $1.35 million from Title 1, which helps pay for a variety of services for educationally disadvangaged students, including pre-kindergarten and literacy programs.
Tucker said the district has yet to receive guidance on how the stimulus funds can be used.
Hinds said she was informed about the amount of stimulus funds by the state Department of Education. She said the DOE expected the district would receive the money within two months.
Last week, Congress passed the $2 trillion Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — or CARES — Act to help revitalize the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About $13 billion of the total is earmarked for elementary and secondary education nationwide, according to the website visualcapitalist.com.
In other business, the committee endorsed a proposal to offer contracts to 183 teachers for the coming school year. The district currently has 188 teachers. Five of them are planning to retire at the end of the current school year, Superintendent Steve Tucker said.
The proposal needs to be voted on by the full School Board, which was scheduled to meet late Friday afternoon. Because of COVID-19 precautions, the meeting was to take place using teleconferencing technology.
– Michael Mortensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.