LACONIA — With the departure of Laconia Middle School’s assistant principal at the end of this school year, every principal and assistant principal in the district will have departed their posts within the last two school years.

Members of the Laconia School Board debated at their meeting Tuesday whether this level of turnover should give them pause. Some board members thought they should examine why the district was losing valuable leaders en masse. Others, while praising those administrators, said the turnover was attributable to changing trends in education post-pandemic and indicative of the district's ability to produce desirable candidates.

