LACONIA — Eric Johnson, recent principal at Woodland Heights Elementary, will be the new principal of Elm Street School. At its June 21 meeting, the Laconia School Board unanimously accepted the nomination of Johnson by a search committee.
Board member Heather Drolet sat in on the search committee for a principal of Elm Street School and presented his nomination to the board.
“He encapsulates our Portrait of a Graduate skills, and his rich 14-year history as an administrator in this district was an added bonus,” Drolet said. “He is a strong communicator, collaborator, creator of learning opportunities for both students and staff.”
Several board members expressed joy at seeing Johnson’s nomination.
“I can say I was very excited to see his name as the nominee,” said board member Nick Grenon. “We are losing a great principal, and to get one almost as great back, and – could be better – is wonderful.” Grenon also noted his positive view of Johnson after working with him previously, noting that he has “a zeal and excitement for kids and wanting to make them feel welcome.”
“I am very pleased to see him on the list and I was very pleased to see him here tonight,” said board member Dawn Johnson. “Both my daughters had him and they were heartbroken when they left and they didn’t think they could see him anymore – so, welcome back.”
Johnson was principal at Elm Street School from 2007 to 2012: it was his first principal position. He then served as principal at Laconia Middle School until 2014 before being moved to Woodland Heights, where he was principal until the spring of 2021.
“I’m thrilled to be back,” Johnson said in an interview. “How often in your career do you get to go back to where you started?”
Johnson had decided to leave Woodland Heights to take a position at the Sanbornton Central School.
“It was a lot of work changing the culture [at Woodland Heights],” Johnson said. “It took a lot out of me, and there was not much left in the tank when I left.” Johnson said he was not actively looking to change schools, but the job at Sanbornton Central presented a fresh opportunity.
“I quickly realized, though, that all districts don’t do things the same,” Johnson said. He gained a newfound appreciation for the Laconia School District and its culture. “At Sanbornton Central, the building, kids, staff were all great, but the grass just wasn’t greener on the other side.”
Now, returning to Elm Street, Johnson said he aims to continue that school’s reputation for having a positive school culture. “It’s like coming home,” he said.
Johnson is currently meeting with building staff to get a lay of the land and looks forward to forming school-wide goals for the future. He noted that he views the responsibility of public schools as having a strong academic focus.
“I’m ecstatic to have Eric Johnson returning to Laconia,” said Superintendent Steve Tucker.
This is the first of several open administrative positions to be filled by the district. Pleasant Street and Woodland Heights schools, notably, still lie in wait for new administrators.
Some of the search committees are still meeting to discuss candidates, and others have already selected nominees, Tucker said. It is his intention to present the nomination for Pleasant Street School’s new principal to the School Board at its next meeting, scheduled for July 19.
