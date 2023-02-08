LACONIA —  In a unanimous vote by the Laconia School Board on Tuesday night, Lisa Hinds was tapped to be the next principal of Laconia High School.

Hinds joined LHS as a math teacher in 2015 before stepping into her current role as academic coordinator for teaching and learning at the middle and high schools in 2021.

