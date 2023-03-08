LACONIA — Laconia High School Principal Jim McCollum will resign his post near the end of April, much sooner than his originally scheduled date of July 1. The school board unanimously accepted a letter of resignation from McCollum at its meeting Tuesday, and Lisa Hinds — the current academic coordinator for Laconia High and Middle schools selected as McCollum’s successor last month — will step into the role for the final months of the school year.

“Jim has been a principal in New Hampshire for 20 years. Sixteen of those years he was an administrator in Laconia and 13 of them he was principal at either the middle school or the high school,” Superintendent Steve Tucker said. “I’d like to recognize Jim for the last two years, for improving the climate and culture at LHS.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.