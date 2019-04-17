Nate Baker, of Ohio-based TruePoint Laser Scanning, uses a lidar scanning device to create a model of “The Defiant One,” a sculpture of an American Indian head at Opechee Park in Laconia. The wood is considered to be deteriorated beyond repair, and the leaders of the local baseball team Winnipesaukee Muskrats have pledged to ensure that an exact replica will be 3D printed to replace the existing countenance. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.