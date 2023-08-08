MEREDITH — After months of paperwork, farm work, dirt work and a healthy helping of community support, the farm stand known as Restoration Acres is now officially a nonprofit, with hopes of expansion and complete self-sufficiency. The farm stand is hosting an open house this weekend to show off its new facility.

It has been a long road for Kathy Sorell, the heart and brains behind the operation, to reach this point. For years, Sorell discreetly served her community by cooking extra meals and leaving them in a refrigerator in her garage for anyone to pick up, no questions asked. Sorell sourced eggs from her chickens, vegetables from her gardens and other ingredients via donation or her own pocket.

