LACONIA — A scheduled power outage on Thursday will knock out telephone service to the Public Works building on Bisson Avenue for two hours.
The outage is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department.
During that time DPW phone lines will not be working. During that time anyone who needs to contact the department about an urgent matter will need to call the Laconia Police Department at 603-524-5257.
