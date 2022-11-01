A new law going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, establishes a pilot program that will allow qualified paralegals to assist clients in family court, landlord-tenant disputes, and domestic violence cases where the litigants may be unfamiliar with court procedures and are unable to bear the financial cost of legal representation.

The two-year pilot program will utilize paraprofessionals employed, retained by, and acting under the supervision of a member of the New Hampshire Bar Association to assist clients in three court jurisdictions: the 9th Circuit-District Division and Family Division—Manchester, 1st Circuit-District Division and Family Division—Berlin, and 6th Circuit-District Division and Family Division—Franklin.

