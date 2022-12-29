Food donations

From left, Path Hospitality employees Ashley Pevine, Jee Timm, Rob Robillard and Nancy Stephens pose with items collected during a company food drive this year. The food was donated to the Agape Thrift Store and Food Pantry in Moultonborough. (Courtesy photo/Path Resorts)

MOULTONBOROUGH — Throughout the pandemic and recent economic turmoil, food pantries have been a vital glue holding communities together across the country. Despite rising food prices, the donations keep coming.

This year, Lakes Region-based Path Resorts donated 1,004 food items to the Agape food pantry.

