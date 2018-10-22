WOLFEBORO — Authorities said two people were shot — one fatally — on Sunday at a home on Lakeview Drive.
Police responded to a 911 call from a single-family home at 10 Lakeview Drive in Wolfeboro, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult residents of the home — Kris Dube and his girlfriend, Kathleen Moran, both 36 — suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Dube was pronounced dead at the scene while Moran was taken to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Other residents of the home who were present during the incident were not physically harmed, the press release said.
Police have not said who did the shooting.
Dr. Christine James of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Dube on Monday and determined that his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death was homicide, the AG's press release said.
A State Police Major Crimes mobile unit was parked in front of the residence on Lakeview Drive, a side street off North Main Street, and the area was cordoned off with crime scene tape.
The incident is being investigated and police are asking anyone with information about the incident or about the weekend activities of Dube and Moran to call Sergeant Justin Rowe of the N.H. State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-4381.
