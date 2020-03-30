LACONIA — City officials say they are putting their faith in the public’s cooperation and common sense amid the tougher restrictions that have been put in place in the face of the worsening coronavirus pandemic that continues to affect the city and beyond.
Last Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an order telling state residents to stay home and not to go out unless they have to. He also ordered that all non-essential businesses to close. Both orders will remain in effect until May 4, the governor said.
Health experts believe directives to keep people at home will stunt the spread of coronavirus.
Asked Monday morning whether all non-essential businesses in the city had closed, City Manager Scott Myers said the city had no plans to take any proactive steps to determine compliance with the governor’s order.
“Those businesses are expected to comply,” Myers said.
He said that, if any alleged infractions were brought to officials’ attention, the city would look into them.
Police Chief Matt Canfield likewise said police have no intention of scrutinizing people’s travels.
“We are not going to be stopping people to ask them where they are going or where they are coming from,” Canfield said, adding: ”I don’t think we need to worry about enforcement. People know this is serious. I think there will be voluntary compliance.”
Under the governor’s stay-at-home order, people can still leave their homes for necessities — to go to the grocery store, to go to the doctor and to get fresh air.
During a televised news conference, Myers thanked local businesses for the steps they had taken “to flatten the curve.”
Health experts say steps such as strict social distancing can result in a slower rate of infection — the curve — which in turn will mean less of a strain on the health-care system and other public services.
Myers recapped steps the city had already taken regarding public facilities, including City Hall, the Public Library, and Community Center.
He also announced that the playground areas and ball fields in the city’s parks have now been closed to the public. However, the open areas of the parks, as well as the WOW Trail, continue to be open, Myers said.
He also asked city residents to patronize those essential businesses which are still open and also warned the public to beware of fraud schemes as scammers use the COVID-19 pandemic to make money. He said people should be especially on their guard if someone contacts them and requests financial or other sensitive information, such as bank account or Social Security numbers.
Myers said more detailed information about how the public can participate remotely at upcoming public meetings will be posted on the city’s website within the next two days.
School Superintendent Steve Tucker said remote learning will continue for the city’s public school students at least through May 1.
He said online learning is being expanded to include third- and fourth-graders. Also, school social workers and counselors will be reaching out to individual students who need such services.
Canfield said police are trying to reduce face-to-face contact with people wherever possible. He said certain calls to the department will now be handled strictly over the telephone.
Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, who also serves as the city’s emergency planning director, said people who call 911 will now be asked a series of questions designed to determine if they might be infected with the COVID-19 virus. That information will help ensure that emergency responders are wearing the appropriate protective clothing, he explained.
He urged residents to reach out by phone to people they know who might be at a greater health risk from the coronavirus.
Those who wish can watch the news conference by logging onto livestream.com/lrpatv/laconia.
