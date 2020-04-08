PLYMOUTH — A fire apparently caused by a mowing operation burned 2.1 acres at Glove Hollow Christmas Tree Farm on Tuesday afternoon.
Only one Christmas tree was lost.
Plymouth Fire Chief Tom Morrison said a call came in about an outside fire about 3:30 p.m., with Plymouth Fire-Rescue and members of the Ashland Fire Department responding to 395 Daniel Webster Highway. When they arrived, about one acre of the lower field was burning, but the wind shifted, causing the fire to move toward the railroad tracks. A second alarm brought in additional companies from Ashland, Holderness, Rumney, and New Hampton, while Waterville Valley and Meredith EMS provided station coverage.
Crews fought the fire for about two hours.
Plymouth Police Department and Forest Ranger Tom Trask, from the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, also assisted at the scene.
