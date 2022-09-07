NORTHFIELD — Residents who turned out to protest the hiring of a retired Florida police officer to serve as the town’s next police chief still made their feelings known after learning that the candidate had withdrawn his acceptance of the position.

Gary Boyer, who said he withdrew his application due to a “toxic workplace” and what he characterized as a threatening letter from Selectboard member Kevin Waldron, asked that his letter be read into the public record, opening the door to public responses from Waldron and Mark Hubbell, chair of the board.

