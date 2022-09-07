NORTHFIELD — Residents who turned out to protest the hiring of a retired Florida police officer to serve as the town’s next police chief still made their feelings known after learning that the candidate had withdrawn his acceptance of the position.
Gary Boyer, who said he withdrew his application due to a “toxic workplace” and what he characterized as a threatening letter from Selectboard member Kevin Waldron, asked that his letter be read into the public record, opening the door to public responses from Waldron and Mark Hubbell, chair of the board.
Town Administrator Ken Robichaud read Boyer’s letter at the request of the third selectboard member, Jason Durgin, during the board’s Sept. 6 meeting.
“I was very honored to have been offered this job,” Boyer wrote. “Unfortunately, upon receiving the conditional offer for employment, and accepting it, I was greeted by what could only be described as a hostile work environment, with an email from Selectman Waldron threatening me in my new position and what has amounted to a campaign of hate from his friends in social media.”
He continued, “I now understand why the department lost so many of its officers when Chief [John] Raffaelly retired and understand why I received the warnings I did about the work environment ... Your police chief cannot be someone who will only follow the directions of one individual or one small group.”
Waldron responded by calling Boyer’s letter “laughable” and reading into the record the email he had sent.
“I am writing to ask that you reconsider taking the police chief’s job here in Northfield,” he wrote. “I do not and will not support hiring outside the department. We have a willing, ready and able candidate in house who has dedicated his entire law enforcement career to this town.
“Also of concern is your past professional and recent personal connection to Mark Hubbell. Mark should have steered clear of the obvious conflict of interest in hiring. My understanding is that Mark worked under and/or with you in some level of Florida law enforcement and I know he housed you when you were here during the interview process. That is absolutely a conflict. If you become chief you’ll be known as the chief that came to Northfield by way of political appointment because a friend in a political position with hiring authority went to bat for you. I’m not sure why you would want that stain on your otherwise impressive law enforcement career.”
He also said that every member of the police department and “the vast majority of Northfield residents who have made their desires known to me” support the appointment of Lt. Michael Hutchinson as police chief.
Hubbell followed by reading his own statement into the record, saying, “From what I’ve heard I’ve been attacked on social media.”
First addressing complaints about his support for a paving contract that went to a high bidder, Hubbell said the pre-bid figures had been released, and putting it out to bid after that gave the new bidders an unfair advantage. “I was against the idea as I felt that would allow each company to know what the other companies had already sent us,” he said. “We should vote on the bids we already had.”
He denied awarding the bid based on any friendship with the winning bidder.
As to the police chief’s job, Hubbell denied asking Boyer to apply and said he was surprised when Boyer expressed an interest.
“Upon hearing that, I told him to contact Ken [Robichaud]. That was my involvement,” Hubbell said. “He did, upon coming up here for one interview, he stayed at my place. That’s the kind of guy I am. I knew him 12 years ago, I served with him. I served with a guy in the Marine Corps. 20 years ago. I haven’t seen him in 20 years, but if he showed up at my door and wanted a place to stay, he would have one.”
Hubbell said all of the candidates went through the same interview process.
“Recusing myself for a friend is an easy thing to do,” he continued. “If I don’t believe they’re qualified or a good fit I would absolutely vote no ... If this was a friend of mine that I was close with, somebody that I’m currently close with right now and socializing with, I would recuse myself. I wouldn’t want the townspeople to think exactly like they were. More importantly, I wouldn’t want that individual — which is exactly what you said here — I wouldn’t want them to think that they got the job because of me. They would get the job because of their own abilities, their own accomplishments.”
Retiring Police Chief John Raffaelly commented that he understood Hubbell not recusing himself, and he said he likes Waldron as a friend, but “I’m just tired of the bull crap.”
“You guys can do what you want with me after this,” Raffaelly said. “I really don’t care, but if this town only knew what I know, when I went to retire, why certain things ain’t the way they are, I could blow this whole talk right off.”
Addressing Waldron, Raffaelly said, “You sit there like you’re a nice guy. And Jason, you [weren't] on the board. Mark, you were and you know what I went through. That’s why I got done. I only came back here because Mike Hutchinson asked me to, but if the rest of the people knew what I know what happened then, they wouldn’t be happy.”
Flawed process
During the public comment period, several of the two dozen people attending the meeting called the hiring process flawed and called out the selectboard for not being more open with the public.
Scott Hilliard, a former Northfield police chief and former sheriff of Merrimack County, recounted how the town had selected Raffaelly, an officer who had served under him. Hilliard had sat on the committee established to select the chief at that time, which also included businesspeople, other police officers and citizens from Northfield. He said the first round of candidates ended with the committee selecting someone from out of town.
“I didn’t agree with that,” Hilliard said. “Somebody that sits at that table didn’t agree with that.”
Following a background check on the committee’s pick, the selectboard at the time reconsidered the recommendation, and in the second round, chose Raffaelly.
Hilliard said he understands that the final decision lies with the selectboard, but argued that the selection process this time “was flawed from the beginning.”
“I would caution you, should you do something different or do this again, ... get somebody that’s active, who is impartial .... I think you have people that you can access who would be glad to help, including the businesses and citizens in the town, which I think would be a good makeup.”
He then added, “Unless Mike Hutchinson has turned into an ax murderer, I would recommend him.”
Other speakers were divided on the question of Hubbell recusing himself from the decision in Boyer’s case, but agreed that when there is a possible appearance of bias, it is important to at least acknowledge a connection. They also criticize the selectboard for their frequent bickering among themselves, saying the board should focus on what is right for the town.
The selectboard also should be more open when people have questions, people said.
As to the letters of support for Hutchinson as chief, speakers said someone who has dedicated 25 years of service to the town should be considered a good candidate. Hutchinson had risen through the ranks to the second-highest position in the police department and was involved in the investigation into the recent murders in Northfield. The support for his promotion to chief was a common theme.
It is unclear what the next step in the appointment process will be. The selectboard will meet in two weeks, but Robichaud said the board has not indicated whether that will be on the agenda.
