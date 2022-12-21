A firefighter climbs up a ladder at the scene of Tuesday night's house fire in Gilford. There were no injuries, but the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation. (Courtesy photo/Gilford Fire Department)
A house fire rages in Gilford Tuesday night. Personnel from Gilford, Laconia and eight other communities responded to the incident. Four people were displaced, but there appear to be no injuries or fatalities. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
A firefighter climbs up a ladder at the scene of Tuesday night's house fire in Gilford. There were no injuries, but the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation. (Courtesy photo/Gilford Fire Department)
A house fire rages in Gilford Tuesday night. Personnel from Gilford, Laconia and eight other communities responded to the incident. Four people were displaced, but there appear to be no injuries or fatalities. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
GILFORD — Calls about a man on fire in front of a home brought Gilford and Laconia fire departments to a structure fire at 25 Breton Road Tuesday night.
Police and firefighters arrived to find a house on fire, but no burn victim. Services from Meredith, Belmont, Alton, Tilton-Northfield, Center Harbor, Franklin, Sanbornton and Gilmanton provided assistance.
According to a written statement released by Gilford Fire Chief Steve Carrier, the overhaul of the building was “extensive,” due to ceilings and walls that had to be pulled down to reveal hidden pockets of fire. The statement also described difficulties from live power lines and icy surfaces. Despite these challenges, crews had the fire under control in less than an hour.
Carrier said in an interview the cause of the fire is currently undetermined but appears to have started in the building’s garage.
“We do know there were a number of space heaters in the building, we can't pinpoint nor were the occupants able to pinpoint the cause at this time. We believe there were four people in the building.”
Despite earlier calls of a man on fire, Carrier said there didn’t appear to be any injuries or fatalities so far in the investigation. According to reports from the scene, a neighbor described the home as having a history of frequent police visits.
As for the building, Carrier estimated the damage to be at least $250,000.
“It’s close to a total loss if not a total loss,” Carrier said Wednesday. “There’s damage to at least half of the building. There’s also significant smoke and water damage.”
According to Carrier, the occupants have been put into touch with the Red Cross for assistance.
Despite the low temperatures and abundance of snow, house fires are far more common in the winter months due to the use of space heaters, ovens and other appliances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.