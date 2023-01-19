MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Press Association has created a contest category for high school student journalists for the first time this year in the 2022 NH Distinguished Journalism Contest. The group is looking forward to a worthwhile training, networking and recognition event for the students who participate. The deadline for entries is Monday, Feb. 6.
The process for entering in the high school category includes bundling the work of students involved in the high school newspaper, in PDF form for print or with web links, along with links to any other video, broadcast, blogs or podcasts created by students, into a single entry through the online entry portal. The top three schools in the state will be ranked.
The contest year includes work Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2022.
In order to enter, the high school name must be added to the contest database. To add a school, contact pressnh@gmail.com.
College students are also invited to submit entries for the contest, with the same Monday, Feb. 6 deadline.
Awards will be given at a day-long event in April, to include morning workshops, an awards luncheon and networking opportunity. Workshops will be geared to both college and high school journalists, with students getting a professional critique of work submitted.
There is only one award in the high school category: Special Recognition for Outstanding High School Journalism. The award recognizes a high school journalism program with exceptional print, online and/or multimedia content produced by students. Entries may include print editions and/or websites, podcasts, videos, or any other multimedia content. Print submissions should include one edition from between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022, another from between July 1, and Dec. 31, 2022, and one edition from any time during 2022. Each edition must be submitted as a single PDF document. No individual page submissions will be accepted. Website entries must consist of the website's URL and a cover letter of no more than 500 words describing its attributes. In addition, a username and password should be supplied if needed.
