MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Press Association has created a contest category for high school student journalists for the first time this year in the 2022 NH Distinguished Journalism Contest. The group is looking forward to a worthwhile training, networking and recognition event for the students who participate. The deadline for entries is Monday, Feb. 6.

The process for entering in the high school category includes bundling the work of students involved in the high school newspaper, in PDF form for print or with web links, along with links to any other video, broadcast, blogs or podcasts created by students, into a single entry through the online entry portal. The top three schools in the state will be ranked.

