LACONIA — Elm Street School students would be picked up at the intersection of Washington and Jefferson streets, rather than in front of the school, in a new plan under development by Laconia School District and the city council.

During afternoon pick up, irregular but disruptive traffic jams have meant lines of cars extending along the road from the school toward the Laconia Country Club. The narrow shoulders on Elm mean that traffic attempting to pass by the line of cars waiting to fetch students from school must spend an unsafe amount of time traveling in the opposite lane.

