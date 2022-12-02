LACONIA — Joshua A. Beebe, a custodian at Laconia Middle School, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of possession of child sex abuse images.

The arrest of Beebe, 34, of Laconia, comes as the culmination of a months-long investigation involving the Laconia Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. Beebe's occupation at the school has brought extra concern and scrutiny to the case.

