MEREDITH — The Meredith Selectboard will weigh a property line adjustment agreement with a local marina at a public meeting Monday afternoon. 

The town has plans to improve and expand its public ramp and docks at the end of Lovejoy Sands Road near Goodhue Boat Company  — also known as Shep Brown’s Boat Basin — on Meredith Neck. Those plans as currently drawn, however, require an adjustment to a property line between the town and Goodhue, which the selectboard must endorse before it can go to the planning board. 

