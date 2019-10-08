MEREDITH — The Short-Term Rental Committee, a subcommittee of the Meredith Planning Board, is circulating a survey to help it evaluate short-term rentals.
The town defines short-term rentals as overnight accommodations for which people pay a fee to stay from one night to six months.
The survey is available on the town website at www.meredithnh.org and is due no later than Nov. 15.
Questions include the benefits of short-term rentals, issues associated with such rentals, and any experiences with them.
