Marine Patrol boat

A Marine Patrol boat sits vacant in the parking lot of the agency's headquarters in Gilford. The agency has struggled to attract new recruits, who often spend years in part-time positions before transitioning to full time. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — Marine Patrol is looking for a few more officers out on the water. Hiring requirements, seasonal schedules and training commitments are proving to be hurdles.

“At our peak we had 100 [officers] statewide. We are well below that at this point,” said Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain. She couldn’t offer exact numbers, but said there were less than 60 as of this month. McLain said there are currently a number of vacancies for the Marine Patrol officer trainee position.

