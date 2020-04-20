GILFORD — The number of boats out on Lake Winnipesaukee is greater than usual for this time of year, prompting the state Marine Patrol to ask that boaters take special care to avoid a mishap that could quickly turn into a tragedy.
The water temperature at the Marine Patrol headquarters in Glendale was 41 degrees on Thursday, according to Capt. Tim Dunleavy.
“Water is very unforgiving. At this time of year especially, people out on the water should be wearing a life vest at all times,” he said.
Generally, a person will survive in 41-degree water only between 10 and 20 minutes, according to Scientific American. After that time in frigid water, a person’s muscles become weak. The result is a quick loss of coordination and strength.
Dunleavy said Marine Patrol officers are now out on the water regularly on Saturdays and Sundays.
The coronavirus pandemic appears to be contributing to the increased boating activity. Dunleavy said his officers have observed that people are already living in island homes around the lake as well as seasonal, shore front residences on the mainland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.